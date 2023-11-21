3 people injured in North Las Vegas house party shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating following a weekend house party shooting that injured three people.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at approximately 11:38 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on the 3500 block of Tesoro Del Valle Ct. Officers arrived on the scene and found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A third male later arrived at a nearby hospital, also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

All three males, who were in their late teens and early 20s, were treated at UMC Trauma Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. NLVPD Detectives were notified and took over the investigation.

Preliminary details indicate that there were numerous people attending a party at this address prior to the shooting. After the shooting occurred, the suspect(s) involved fled the scene prior to police arrival.

No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting, but detectives believe this was an isolated incident. NLVPD said that the investigation is in the preliminary stages and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

