Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

2 men arrested for kidnapping store manager and stealing more than 120 guns, police say

The armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.
The armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - Two men are facing federal charges after police in Michigan said they kidnapped the manager of a sporting goods store, forced him to give them the passcode to the store and then stole more than 120 guns.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon, officials said the robbery was carried out at the Dunham’s Sports store in Benton Township.

Officials said the Benton Township Police Department received a 911 call from the store manager of the store at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 17. He reportedly told police that two unknown people approached him outside of his home just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 16 and held him at gunpoint. He was then blindfolded, handcuffed and placed in the back of his own car.

The suspects then drove the manager to an unknown area and threatened him with a gun to his head until he gave them the passcode for the security system at the store and told them how to access it.

One of the suspects then stayed with the manager while the other left.

Surveillance video caught the other suspect entering the store at about 10:40 p.m., disabling the alarm system and filling two Yeti coolers with handguns before leaving.

According to officials, 123 handguns in total were missing from the store.

Authorities said they were led to one of the suspects after they allegedly used CashApp to try to send money from the manager’s card to another account. This ultimately led them to the two suspects, who were identified during Tuesday’s press conference as brothers Dontrell Nance and Darnell Bishop.

Nance and Bishop were later taken into custody after police recovered all but one of the 123 stolen guns.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
Sphere/Pizza Hut promotion
Look toward Sphere Tuesday afternoon to get free pizza in Las Vegas
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Atomic Golf hiring over 500 for Las Vegas venue
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in southwest valley Tuesday
Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.
19-year-old worker dies after being hit by a forklift driven by his father, reports say
The judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison, but she will spend the final five...
Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Minor arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Las Vegas school campus