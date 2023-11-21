2 CCSD buses carrying students involved in North Las Vegas crashes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Clark County School District buses carrying students were involved in a pair of separate crashes on Monday afternoon.

The first happened near Donna St. and Cold Harbor Dr. at 3:34 p.m. and it involved a CCSD bus with approximately 45 students on board and a silver SUV.

The second crash came at E. Lake Mead Blvd. and Civic Center Drive at 3:44 p.m., involving a silver pick-up truck and a CCSD bus carrying approximately 20 students. No injuries were reported in either crash.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.