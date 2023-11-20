UNLV shuts out Air Force in 2nd half, takes Mountain West lead with 31-27 win

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and UNLV shut out Air Force in the second half to earn a 31-27 win to take over sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference Saturday.

The Runnin’ Rebels (9-2, 6-1) hold a one-game lead over the Falcons with one game remaining in the regular season.

Air Force drove to the UNLV 8 on its final possession, but John Busha’s pass to Caleb Rillos on fourth-and-goal with :23 left fell incomplete.

Maiava was 15-of-29 passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice. Ricky White caught eight passes for 169 yards and a touchdown and Kaleo Ballungay caught two for 90 yards and a score.

WHAT A GAME! @unlvfootball moves to the top of the Mountain West after beating Air Force 31-27. @PalomaFOX5News shares a look at the scene in Colorado Springs after the win! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/OZLZs9XLQV — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) November 19, 2023

Air Force ran for 344 yards and three touchdowns, led by Dylan Carson 104 yards on 16 carries. Jasen Jensen carried 19 times for 88 yards but was just 1-of-6 passing for 35 yards.

Air Force will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Boise State on Friday. UNLV is home against San Jose State next Saturday.

