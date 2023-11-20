Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

‘Streetmosphere’ performances ending at Grand Canal Shoppes after 20 years on Las Vegas Strip

Grand Canal Shoppes interior file photo
Grand Canal Shoppes interior file photo(Grand Canal Shoppes)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An entertainment program that has been a fixture of a shopping area on the Las Vegas Strip is coming to an end after more than 20 years.

According to a representative for the Grand Canal Shoppes, the venue’s “Streetmosphere” entertainment program will come to a close on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The program has been offered multiple times a day throughout the Grand Canal Shoppes for over 20 years.

The Grand Canal Shoppes provided the below statement:

“We are grateful for the many years of fantastic Streetmosphere performances. The program and performers have been an important part of Grand Canal Shoppes’ history; however, we are excited to share some of the new and innovative experiences we have planned for our guests.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, holds a trophy after winning the Formula...
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Food will be served from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Source: Pexels)
Las Vegas families can receive free Thanksgiving food items at distribution event
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas
The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the...
Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher
RTC bus driver accused of DUI in fatal east Las Vegas crash
RTC bus driver accused of DUI in fatal east Las Vegas crash

Latest News

Forget the traditional fixings this turkey day! Pinkbox Doughnuts has you covered with sweet...
Thankful for turkey day doughnuts
Executive Chef Steve Young at Edge steakhouse shares how to make the perfect Thanksgiving...
Chef at Westgate Las Vegas provides tips for Thanksgiving leftovers.
Executive Chef Steve Young at Edge steakhouse provides tips on stuffing recipes.
Westgate Las Vegas prepares for Thanksgiving and shares tips
Medicare is a complex topic, but Southwest Medical is making it easy to understand. To speak...
Insuring Your Health: Open enrollment