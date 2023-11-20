‘Streetmosphere’ performances ending at Grand Canal Shoppes after 20 years on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An entertainment program that has been a fixture of a shopping area on the Las Vegas Strip is coming to an end after more than 20 years.

According to a representative for the Grand Canal Shoppes, the venue’s “Streetmosphere” entertainment program will come to a close on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The program has been offered multiple times a day throughout the Grand Canal Shoppes for over 20 years.

The Grand Canal Shoppes provided the below statement:

“We are grateful for the many years of fantastic Streetmosphere performances. The program and performers have been an important part of Grand Canal Shoppes’ history; however, we are excited to share some of the new and innovative experiences we have planned for our guests.”

