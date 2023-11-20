Surprise Squad
Rooftop ice rink returning to Las Vegas Strip for holiday season

Cosmopolitan rooftop ice rink
Cosmopolitan rooftop ice rink(Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:09 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An annual tradition will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip for the holiday season.

According to a news release, opening on Dec. 2, the Cosmopolitan will once again host its rooftop ice rink this Christmas.

This year’s event will mark the attraction’s 12th year, according to the release.

As part of the experience, the resort’s Boulevard Pool will undergo a “magical” transformation into the ultimate rooftop winter wonderland featuring a 4,200-square-foot ice rink with “unparalleled” views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Guests can enjoy various special events and activations throughout the season, including classic holiday films displayed above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee every Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Cosmopolitan also notes that snow showers will take place every half hour after 7 p.m. at the attraction.

The Ice Rink will also host an exclusive fireworks viewing party on New Year’s Eve.

The ice rink will be open the following dates and times:

Dates & Times:

o Dec. 2: Noon –11 p.m.

o Dec. 3– Dec. 15: Monday –Friday, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday, Noon – 11 p.m.

o Dec. 18 –Jan. 2: Daily, Noon – 11 p.m.

o Dec. 24 & 25: Noon – Midnight

According to the Cosmopolitan, all-day skating access is $30. Additionally, Monday through Thursday, all-day skating access for Nevada residents, military and first responders with a valid ID is $20. Admission to the winter wonderland atmosphere surrounding The Ice Rink is complimentary, the release notes.

The Ice Rink welcomes guests ages two and up. However, the Cosmopolitan says minors must have a liability waiver signed and be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

For more information, visit: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

