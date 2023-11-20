Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released the booking photos of four teens who were arrested in connection with the fatal beating of their classmate.

The four teens, identified as Treavion Randolph, Dontral Beaver, Gianni Robinson and Damien Hernandez, made their first appearances Friday in the adult court system.

In separate hearings on Friday, the two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds were ordered to remain held without bail pending a formal hearing to address their custody status. The teens are scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to the Associated Press, the other four suspects are awaiting separate hearings since they are all under the age of 16.

Las Vegas police last week announced the arrests of the eight students, between the ages of 13 and 17, in connection with the Nov. 1 brawl that left 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. dead. Last Wednesday, the department asked for the public’s help in identifying two additional “persons of interest” in the incident.

Authorities have said students at Rancho High School had agreed to meet after school let out that day in an alleyway around the corner from campus to fight over a pair of wireless headphones and a vape pen, according to AP. The fight was captured on cellphone video and widely shared across social media.

AP reports that in Nevada, teenagers 16 or older accused of murder are automatically transferred to the adult court system. That’s why a family court judge on Wednesday transferred the cases of the four students.

By law in Nevada, a teenager accused of murder can be charged as an adult if they were 13 or older at the time of the alleged crime, according to AP.

In a media briefing last week, LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson said the video of the brawl shows the victim taking off his shirt to prepare for the fight, and then the 10 students “immediately swarm him, pull him to the ground and begin kicking, punching and stomping on him.”

Johansson called the video “very void of humanity” and said the victim was not defending himself as he was being attacked.

AP reports that Lewis Jr. was hospitalized with severe head trauma and other injuries and died a week later, according to the coroner’s office in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.