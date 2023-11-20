Surprise Squad
Look toward Sphere Tuesday afternoon to get free pizza in Las Vegas

Sphere/Pizza Hut promotion
Sphere/Pizza Hut promotion(Pizza Hut)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Sphere on Tuesday afternoon will turn into a giant pizza as part of an ad with Pizza Hut.

According to a news release, as part of the promotion, those near the Sphere Tuesday will have a chance to get a free medium pizza or other crave-worthy item from Pizza Hut’s new $7 Deal Lover’s Menu by simply scanning the featured QR code.

While supplies last, the offer is available to all who are near the Sphere - whether traveling on foot, bike, bus, train or plane, the company notes.

Pizza Hut says the deal will be shown at various times Tuesday afternoon from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Once a spectator scans the featured QR code, they can then redeem their $7 Deal Lover’s coupon at any participating Pizza Hut in the U.S., according to the release.

