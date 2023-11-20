Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Lewis Hamilton hits back at Las Vegas Grand Prix critics, saying F1′s race ‘proved them wrong’

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference for the Formula One...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By CNN and Matias Grez
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) — After a bumpy start to the weekend, the Las Vegas Grand Prix eventually lived up to much of the pre-race hype.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, already crowned Formula One world champion, claimed his 18th victory of a remarkable season, but this race was a far cry from the dull, predictable procession the sport has often become over the past couple of seasons.

There were multiple lead changes and countless overtakes throughout the field, with just 2.2 seconds separating the top three as they crossed the line.

The weekend looked to be heading for disaster on Thursday when the first practice session was canceled after less than 10 minutes due to a loose drain cover. Prior to that, Verstappen had been a vocal critic of the event and its glitzy opening ceremony, calling the race “99% show, 1% sport.”

Despite the early hiccup, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was effusive in his praise of the grand prix, saying it was “so good” to race in.

“I don’t know how it was as a spectacle for people to watch, but there was so much overtaking,” he told Sky Sports. “It was like Baku - but better. I really wasn’t expecting the track to be so great but the more and more laps you did I just really loved racing it.

“Lots of great overtaking opportunities and I think for all those who were so negative about the weekend, saying it was all about show blah blah blah, I think Vegas proved them wrong.”

Verstappen, eventually, enjoyed the spectacle too, singing Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” in the cockpit and donning an Elvis race suit on the podium.

F1 was returning to Las Vegas for the first time in more than 40 years, with the new street circuit featuring the city’s iconic Strip.

RELATED:
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas
F1′s offer of $200 discount for Thursday Las Vegas Grand Prix ticketholders doesn’t go far
F1 fans file class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix
‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix off to rough start, as Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.

Unsurprisingly, it was a star-studded event with a celebrity face at every turn.

Brad Pitt, Rihanna, David Beckham, Shaquille O’Neal and Usain Bolt, among others, were all in attendance, with J Balvin, Kylie Minogue and Tiesto providing the musical entertaining throughout the weekend.

Reaction to the weekend has been mixed, but there has still been plenty of positivity to come out of Vegas, with the BBC’s chief F1 writer Andrew Benson calling the grand prix a “thrilling spectacle.”

“On one side is the Strip, with cars blasting past at 200mph, and the fake Eiffel Tower and Montgolfier balloon of the Paris hotel, the Venetian hotel nearby; on the other the vista of the Bellagio, its fountains, Caesars Palace and other venues,” Benson wrote.

“A three-day ticket costs $11,247. But as a ‘wow’ moment – whether for ardent F1 fans, wider sports fans, or even those unversed in either – the view rivals even the Monaco harbour on the grand prix calendar.”

Tom Cary, the Telegraph’s senior sports correspondent, said the “biggest positive … was the race itself.”

“And there was certainly no shortage of action. Much more than anticipated.”

However, Cary pointed to a litany of errors made over the course of the weekend that would likely leave a sour taste for some fans, if not the drivers.

Ticket costs led to swathes of empty seats in the grandstands and on Thursday, after the drain cover debacle, fans were sent home by F1 in the middle of the night after watching less than 10 minutes of on-track action.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali and Las Vegas GP chief Renee Wilm issued a joint statement saying: “It happens, and we hope people will understand.”

There have also been no refunds issued, with F1 instead only offering fans a $200 merchandise voucher.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, holds a trophy after winning the Formula...
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Food will be served from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Source: Pexels)
Las Vegas families can receive free Thanksgiving food items at distribution event
The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the...
Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher
RTC bus driver accused of DUI in fatal east Las Vegas crash
RTC bus driver accused of DUI in fatal east Las Vegas crash
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say

Latest News

Fans shared their F1 experience ahead of Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Fans shared their F1 experience ahead of Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 fans filed a class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 fans file class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill blocks a shot in front of Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney...
Alex Nedeljkovic helps Penguins shut out Golden Knights, 3-0
The FOX5 drone gives you a look at the evolution of F1's pit building for the Las Vegas Grand...
From the ground up: Evolution of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building