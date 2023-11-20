Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity

Jason and Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas song for charity. (Credit: Getty Images, A Philly Christmas Special, RAK Studios, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:08 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brotherly duet is shaking up the internet.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas duet.

The song is part of the annual Christmas album that the Philadelphia Eagles puts out to raise money for charities in the area.

Travis Kelce joined his brother to sing “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a reimagined version of the 1980 Christmas classic by The Pogues.

Travis Kelce feared the worst.

“I’m gonna get just absolutely butchered,” he said.

And he was by someone who posted, “I’d rather hear a test of the emergency broadcast system on repeat than listen to the Kelce brothers.”

But there were tons of rave reviews including one that asked, “What can’t these brothers do?”

Some suggested the brothers add Taylor Swift to their hit, but she is not making the duet a trio yet.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, holds a trophy after winning the Formula...
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Food will be served from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Source: Pexels)
Las Vegas families can receive free Thanksgiving food items at distribution event
The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the...
Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Impairment suspected in RTC bus crash that killed pedestrian at Tropicana and Nellis
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
Earth smashed warming limit for the first time
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Arguments on putting Trump’s gag order back in place are before an appeals court