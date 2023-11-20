First flu-related death of season reported in Clark County, health officials say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday reported the first flu-related death of the season in Clark County.

According to SNHD, the first flu-related death of the season in a Clark County resident has been identified as a man in his 60s.

Health officials advise that reports of hospitalizations and people seeking care for influenza-like-illness in the community are continuing to increase. SNHD notes that it is “encouraging everyone to do their part to protect themselves and others from spreading the flu or getting severely ill by getting the flu vaccine.”

“This death is a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Unfortunately, the flu can be a serious illness causing severe illness and deaths each year. I encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine and to practice healthy habits to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Flu season typically peaks between December and February but can last until May, the Southern Nevada Health District says.

