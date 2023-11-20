Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

First flu-related death of season reported in Clark County, health officials say

Generic exterior shot of the Southern Nevada Health District
Generic exterior shot of the Southern Nevada Health District(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday reported the first flu-related death of the season in Clark County.

According to SNHD, the first flu-related death of the season in a Clark County resident has been identified as a man in his 60s.

Health officials advise that reports of hospitalizations and people seeking care for influenza-like-illness in the community are continuing to increase. SNHD notes that it is “encouraging everyone to do their part to protect themselves and others from spreading the flu or getting severely ill by getting the flu vaccine.”

“This death is a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Unfortunately, the flu can be a serious illness causing severe illness and deaths each year. I encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine and to practice healthy habits to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Flu season typically peaks between December and February but can last until May, the Southern Nevada Health District says.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, holds a trophy after winning the Formula...
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Food will be served from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Source: Pexels)
Las Vegas families can receive free Thanksgiving food items at distribution event
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas
The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the...
Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher
RTC bus driver accused of DUI in fatal east Las Vegas crash
RTC bus driver accused of DUI in fatal east Las Vegas crash

Latest News

CCSD-CCEA court hearing, September 19
Judge denies Clark County teachers’ motion to dismiss CCSD lawsuit
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
RTC bus driver accused of DUI in fatal east Las Vegas crash
RTC bus driver accused of DUI in fatal east Las Vegas crash
F1 fans filed a class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 fans file class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix