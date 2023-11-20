Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Garth Brooks adds more shows to Las Vegas Strip residency

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks is canceling his tour dates in five cities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. He will cancel his planned next shows in Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:11 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Garth Brooks has added more shows to his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Brooks added an additional 18 new 2024 dates to his residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn’t have picked a better place to play or better people to play for,” said Garth Brooks.

For a full list of presales and their respective start times, and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, holds a trophy after winning the Formula...
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Food will be served from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Source: Pexels)
Las Vegas families can receive free Thanksgiving food items at distribution event
The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the...
Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Impairment suspected in RTC bus crash that killed pedestrian at Tropicana and Nellis
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say

Latest News

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas
Here's a look at some of our favorite moments of the week on our MORE show.
MORE Moments (Week of Nov. 13-17)
Legendary DJ/producer Paul Oakenfold talks to MORE about his FREE concert happening at Inspire...
DJ Paul Oakenfold performing FREE concert in Vegas
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
‘When We Were Young’ adds 2nd show to 2024 festival in Las Vegas