Garth Brooks adds more shows to Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Garth Brooks has added more shows to his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Brooks added an additional 18 new 2024 dates to his residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn’t have picked a better place to play or better people to play for,” said Garth Brooks.

For a full list of presales and their respective start times, and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.