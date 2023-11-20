Forecast Outlook - 11/20/23

A strong north wind developed early Sunday morning in Southern Nevada, causing several hundreds of delays at the Reid International Airport. Peak wind gust at the Reid International was 52 MPH yesterday.

The Wind Advisory covering Clark, Nye, Lincoln, and San Bernadino counties will continue through 1 PM today. Expect northwest wind gusts between 20-30 MPH through the early afternoon hours.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s through Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, but a big cool down will begin Friday and into weekend.

Conditions will stay dry for the rest of the week.

