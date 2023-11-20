Forecast Outlook-11/19/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We didn’t see any rain showers overnight but the wind as promised moved into the valley Sunday morning.

Wind was so strong that a Dust Warning was issued until 4:30 in the afternoon for the area around Primm to Jean and south into San Bernardino County.

Dusty conditions will likely continue through Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The wind advisory is set to expire at 1 PM Monday.

Then things will settle down and we should enjoy sunny skies but still breezy.

By Tuesday the wind is gone and the high pressure that started building in Monday will produce warmer temperatures until Thanksgiving.

Black Friday another trough takes over and opens the door for some cooling that could last into early December as fall weather appears to be finally taking over.

There is no rain in the forecast through Saturday and a slight chance for next Sunday.

