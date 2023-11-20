Atomic Golf hiring over 500 for Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Atomic Golf, a new golf entertainment destination opening in Las Vegas, will host multiple hiring events as it gears up for its opening.

According to a news release, Atomic Golf is looking to hire more than more than 500 full-time and part-time positions for the attraction, which will be located next to The STRAT.

Featuring four floors, 103 digitally enhanced golf bays, six full-service bars, and more, Atomic Golf is scheduled to open on 100,000 square feet in the first quarter of 2024.

With hiring fairs being held in November and December, Atomic Golf says in-person interviews will be held inside WeWork at Town Square Las Vegas, 6543 S Las Vegas Boulevard #200.

According to Atomic Golf, available positions include:

Bartender

Dishwasher

Server

Guest Services Associate

Line Cook

Prep Cook

Sous Check

Support Staff

Maintenance Technician

The company notes that candidates will be notified 24 hours after their first interview if they have been selected to move forward.

The full schedule of Atomic Golf’s hiring events is listed below:

November 2023:

Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

December 2023:

Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: atomicgolf.com.

