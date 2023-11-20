Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Atomic Golf hiring over 500 for Las Vegas venue

Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip(Courtesy of Flite Golf & Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Atomic Golf, a new golf entertainment destination opening in Las Vegas, will host multiple hiring events as it gears up for its opening.

According to a news release, Atomic Golf is looking to hire more than more than 500 full-time and part-time positions for the attraction, which will be located next to The STRAT.

Featuring four floors, 103 digitally enhanced golf bays, six full-service bars, and more, Atomic Golf is scheduled to open on 100,000 square feet in the first quarter of 2024.

With hiring fairs being held in November and December, Atomic Golf says in-person interviews will be held inside WeWork at Town Square Las Vegas, 6543 S Las Vegas Boulevard #200.

According to Atomic Golf, available positions include:

  • Bartender
  • Dishwasher
  • Server
  • Guest Services Associate
  • Line Cook
  • Prep Cook
  • Sous Check
  • Support Staff
  • Maintenance Technician

The company notes that candidates will be notified 24 hours after their first interview if they have been selected to move forward.

The full schedule of Atomic Golf’s hiring events is listed below:

November 2023:

  • Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

December 2023:

  • Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: atomicgolf.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, holds a trophy after winning the Formula...
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Food will be served from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Source: Pexels)
Las Vegas families can receive free Thanksgiving food items at distribution event
The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the...
Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Impairment suspected in RTC bus crash that killed pedestrian at Tropicana and Nellis
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say

Latest News

Thousands of hospitality workers will vote to ratify contracts with Las Vegas resort groups.
Hospitality workers will vote to ratify contracts with Las Vegas resort groups
The FOX5 drone gives you a look at the evolution of F1's pit building for the Las Vegas Grand...
From the ground up: Evolution of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at his car after he stopped on the track during...
F1 fans file class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas