Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Jonas Brothers pour drinks at a bar in surprise appearance

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today...
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Olivia Whitehouse and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Billy Jack’s Shack in Virginia had a busy weekend and unexpected bartenders, WHSV reports.

The Jonas Brothers made an appearance and did a little bartending at the bar on Friday night.

Joe Fowler, the regional manager for Jack Browns and Billy Jacks, says the event brought a lot of excitement to the area.

“It definitely picks things up, it adds a little electricity to the air and everybody gets a little more excited,” he said.

Fowler says it was fun to hear the cheers and to be around people who were all excited.

“It definitely caused a lot of excitement around the streets. People who couldn’t get in were pressed up against the glass just to see,” he said.

Fowler said Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas were “really cool guys” and bought a round for everyone at the bar. He was surprised to find out the band was coming.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the...
‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’
The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the...
Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Impairment suspected in RTC bus crash that killed pedestrian at Tropicana and Nellis
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

Latest News

A person is taken away via ambulance after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a...
NTSB investigators focus on ‘design problem’ with braking system after Chicago commuter train crash
This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel Zegler, center, in a scene from "The Hunger...
Hollywood’s feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as ‘Hunger Games’ prequel tops box office
Hunger Games prequel and "Trolls Brand Together" debut on top this weekend. Credit: Universal...
'Hunger Games' prequel drubs 'The Marvels'
"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" provides an origin story for fans of the...
New 'Hunger Games' film provides an origin story for fans of the beloved franchise