Forecast Outlook-11/19/23

Wind Advisory Goes Into Effect Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A cold front passing over our area Sunday morning is going to trigger some strong winds for our area.

A wind advisory is in effect until Monday afternoon. Gusts at time can reach 38 MPH and higher.

Those gusts could be even stronger in our local mountains and along freeways.

We also have a 30% chance of early morning rain chances but it won’t last long as skies are forecast to clear by late morning or early afternoon.

By tomorrow that front’s impact will weaken, the advisory will be lifted and high pressure will build in.

The ridge will allow for temperatures to hover in the low to mid 60′s until and including Thanksgiving.

That’s when another low this one packing colder air slides into the valley for Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

