Forecast Outlook-11/18/23

Wind Advisory Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:41 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A low pressure trough is digging down toward our area from the north and will be over us after midnight.

That trough brings us a slight chance of showers overnight and will help trigger some strong winds Sunday.

A wind advisory is in effect from 6 AM Sunday until 10 PM Sunday night.

Wind gusts could range up to 38 MPH in the valley and in excess of 50 MPH in outlying areas.

The clouds will clear through the morning bringing sunshine for the afternoon.

Daytime temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60″s Sunday.

The trough’s axis will be out of our area by Monday opening the door for drier conditions and temperatures to hover in the low to mid 60′s through Wednesday.

For Thanksgiving it looks like another trough will slide into the valley.

Right now the moisture associated with the trough looks limited.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

