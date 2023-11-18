Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Impairment suspected in RTC bus crash that killed pedestrian at Tropicana and Nellis

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded after a pedestrian was killed on Friday afternoon in a crash involving an RTC bus.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded at approximately 2:56 p.m. to the intersection of E. Tropicana Ave. and S. Nellis Blvd. Police suspect that the driver was impaired.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and declared dead.

An investigation is ongoing and LVMPD suggests avoiding the area if possible. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
Battista's Hole in the Wall in Las Vegas has seen reduced business due to F1 construction
‘At least 100 cancellations every night’: Beloved restaurant impacted by F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix road work
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the...
‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

Tropicana between Dean Martin and New York-New York is closed from November 19-22.
Full closure of Tropicana Avenue coming this weekend
Nearly 100,000 travelers are expected to pass through Harry Reid International Airport on...
TSA prepared for post-race exodus in Las Vegas
(Source: MGN)
Las Vegas plastic surgery practice files for cyberhack lawsuit to be dismissed
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Judge orders Las Vegas high schoolers held on no bail in classmate’s deadly beating