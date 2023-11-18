Impairment suspected in RTC bus crash that killed pedestrian at Tropicana and Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded after a pedestrian was killed on Friday afternoon in a crash involving an RTC bus.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded at approximately 2:56 p.m. to the intersection of E. Tropicana Ave. and S. Nellis Blvd. Police suspect that the driver was impaired.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and declared dead.

An investigation is ongoing and LVMPD suggests avoiding the area if possible. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

