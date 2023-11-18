Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Officials cancel cougar warning for neighborhood after finding animal was just a house cat

An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a...
An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a cougar but a house cat.(Pixabay | Tigard Public Works | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon officials say they have canceled a warning regarding a cougar in an area park that was issued on Thursday.

The animal was reportedly spotted by a woman who was in Cook Park in the Tigard area on Thursday,

City officials said the woman claimed to have seen the cougar around noon to the west of the soccer field.

The Public Works Department alerted Tigard police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife agency.

Residents in the area were advised to keep an eye on their surroundings and keep their dogs on leashes.

On Friday, the wildlife agency clarified that the animal reported was not a cougar but a house cat.

The team said it was able to identify the animal seen in the area that day as a domestic cat after reviewing a video that was shared with them.

“The video is grainy, but the No. 1 indicator is its size compared to the tree and compost/garbage bin,” the department shared regarding the video. “Also, the fence is likely 6 feet which puts the cat at less than 1 foot in height.”

Officials added, “That “cougar” spotted at Cook Park in Tigard yesterday? Turns out it was a house cat. This happens more than you think.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
Battista's Hole in the Wall in Las Vegas has seen reduced business due to F1 construction
‘At least 100 cancellations every night’: Beloved restaurant impacted by F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix road work
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the...
‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
Colorado judge finds Trump engaged in insurrection, but rejects constitutional ballot challenge
Four of the eight students accused of beating their schoolmate to death in a brawl captured on...
Judge orders Las Vegas high schoolers held on no bail in classmate’s deadly beating
Justice Arthur Engoron presides over Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony in his family's civil fraud...
Judge denies Trump’s request for a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case