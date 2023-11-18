Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher

The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the...
The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Thursday night’s first practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix was cut short after less than ten minutes, some local fans are receiving compensation for the inconvenience.

A “fan appreciation” email was sent to Nevada residents in attendance and it included a $200 merchandise credit.

“Guests were able to enjoy food and beverage and entertainment,” said a Las Vegas Grand Prix spokesperson. “But this is an extra gesture to share appreciation to Nevada residents.”

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix off to rough start, as Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.

After Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his car, the first practice session was aborted. There was a delay of approximately two and a half hours for track repairs, and all spectators were removed from viewing areas ahead of the 90-minute session that ended at 4 a.m.—the deadline for F1 to return the roads to Las Vegas commuters.

“There is no higher priority at a Formula 1 race than the safety and security of drivers, fans and staff alike,” the appreciation email stated. “Following last night’s incident involving a water valve cover, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 and the FIA were faced with the difficult decision to close the fan zones prior to the beginning of Free Practice 2.”

“We appreciate your patience while we remedied the situation,” it added. “This was not a decision we took lightly.”

A third practice session is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a qualifying session at midnight.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
Battista's Hole in the Wall in Las Vegas has seen reduced business due to F1 construction
‘At least 100 cancellations every night’: Beloved restaurant impacted by F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix road work
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the...
‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

Some fans on the Strip still tried to catch a glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
No F1 viewing from stairs, escalators in Las Vegas
A Ferrari driver drove over a loose drain cover on the track in Las Vegas.
F1 driver's car damaged in practice round
The vehicles travel around the world in 747s.
Pilot describes transporting F1 race cars
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting Friday morning.
Las Vegas police say man injured in shooting Friday morning