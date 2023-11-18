Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Thursday night’s first practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix was cut short after less than ten minutes, some local fans are receiving compensation for the inconvenience.

A “fan appreciation” email was sent to Nevada residents in attendance and it included a $200 merchandise credit.

“Guests were able to enjoy food and beverage and entertainment,” said a Las Vegas Grand Prix spokesperson. “But this is an extra gesture to share appreciation to Nevada residents.”

After Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his car, the first practice session was aborted. There was a delay of approximately two and a half hours for track repairs, and all spectators were removed from viewing areas ahead of the 90-minute session that ended at 4 a.m.—the deadline for F1 to return the roads to Las Vegas commuters.

“There is no higher priority at a Formula 1 race than the safety and security of drivers, fans and staff alike,” the appreciation email stated. “Following last night’s incident involving a water valve cover, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 and the FIA were faced with the difficult decision to close the fan zones prior to the beginning of Free Practice 2.”

“We appreciate your patience while we remedied the situation,” it added. “This was not a decision we took lightly.”

A third practice session is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a qualifying session at midnight.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.