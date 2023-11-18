More bar-hopping options coming to Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More walkable bar-hopping options are coming across Clark County after a rise in demand for more options in different neighborhoods, all with the goal of reducing commutes and the risk of DUIs.

Clark County leaders could vote to allow standalone bars in some notable “redevelopment” areas that are heavily patronized by Las Vegas locals such as Chinatown, Uncommons and Town Square.

Commissioner Michael Naft called for the latest code change to aid redevelopment areas across the Valley. “They’re creating a vibe where people want to come for nightlife and enjoy themselves, and be able to move from one place to another without having to get in the car and drive somewhere,” Naft said. “You should be able to do that not just on the Strip or on Fremont Street, but in other areas that have really sprung to life in this community,” he said.

FOX5 told you about the revitalization effort in historic Commercial Center, with the hopes of creating a “bar-hopping” atmosphere like Nashville. Depending on surrounding areas, distances may be as high as 1,500 to 2,000 feet between establishments. Two areas granted distance exceptions are the shopping centers of Downtown Summerlin and Town Square.

“Your options are really limited to different areas where you can actually bar hop,” said Derek Stonebarger, founder of Rebar in the Arts District. He was one of the business owners who pioneered and spurred development of a bar-hopping atmosphere in the City of Las Vegas. He pushed for recent changes in Commercial Center, and will soon open Arty’s, a 24-hour steakhouse with gaming and art gallery.

As a business owner, he explains how patrons increasingly want more options within a walking distance, cutting down on costs of rideshares to get around town. “Bar-hopping is much safer. There’s less DUIs. This weird distance separation-- it’s the way that bars used to be,” he said.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal on Tuesday during the County Commission meeting.

