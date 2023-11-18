Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL.

Portnoy posted a screenshot Thursday night of a $120,000 bet he reportedly placed on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread against the Baltimore Ravens.

Just a few hours later, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with an injury to his right wrist.

The injury caught the spotlight not just for what it meant to the Bengals’ season, but also because of the possibility the team knew Burrow may have been injured before the game.

WXIX reports that the Bengals shared a photo on Wednesday of Burrow walking off the team plane where he could be seen wearing a wrap around his right wrist.

The image was later deleted. Some on social media claimed it was an iPad glove on his wrist.

According to The Associated Press, the NFL is investigating the situation to determine if the Bengals violated the league’s injury report policy.

On Friday, Portnoy said he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Bengals and the NFL.

“There is no shot I put 100k hard earned dollars on the Bengals if I knew Joe Burrow was injured going into the game,” Portnoy shared online.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
Battista's Hole in the Wall in Las Vegas has seen reduced business due to F1 construction
‘At least 100 cancellations every night’: Beloved restaurant impacted by F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix road work
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the...
‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
Colorado judge finds Trump engaged in insurrection, but rejects constitutional ballot challenge
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a...
Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher
An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a...
Officials cancel cougar warning for neighborhood after finding animal was just a house cat
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says
Four of the eight students accused of beating their schoolmate to death in a brawl captured on...
Judge orders Las Vegas high schoolers held on no bail in classmate’s deadly beating