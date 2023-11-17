Surprise Squad
‘When We Were Young’ adds 2nd show to 2024 festival in Las Vegas

Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The awards show airs Sept. 12 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers for “When We Were Young” announced on Friday that they have added a second show to 2024′s festival.

According to a news release, the event will now be held on both Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.

Fans can sign up now for the festival’s waitlist for guaranteed access to tickets for the second date at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com. The general public on-sale will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Organizers announced that over 50 bands are set to perform albums front-to-back at the event, with My Chemical Romance (The Black Parade) and Fall Out Boy set to headline the festival.

Among the other performers announced is The Used (In Love and Death), Jimmy Eat World (Bleed American), Dashboard Confessional (Dusk and Dawn) and Cofeed and Cambria (Good Apollo).

Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance to headline 2024 ‘When We Were Young’ in Las Vegas

