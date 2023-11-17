‘When We Were Young’ adds 2nd show to 2024 festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers for “When We Were Young” announced on Friday that they have added a second show to 2024′s festival.

According to a news release, the event will now be held on both Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.

Fans can sign up now for the festival’s waitlist for guaranteed access to tickets for the second date at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com. The general public on-sale will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Organizers announced that over 50 bands are set to perform albums front-to-back at the event, with My Chemical Romance (The Black Parade) and Fall Out Boy set to headline the festival.

Among the other performers announced is The Used (In Love and Death), Jimmy Eat World (Bleed American), Dashboard Confessional (Dusk and Dawn) and Cofeed and Cambria (Good Apollo).

