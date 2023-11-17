What does it take to become an F1 driver? Here’s what to know

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - So you want to drive an F1 car like the Afla Romeo on display at Wynn Las Vegas?

In order to do that, you’ll need what’s called a Super License from the FIA, which regulates the sport.

In one way, it’s similar to getting a regular driver’s license, as you need to pass a knowledge test on the rules and regulations of Formula 1.

In addition, you have to complete 80% of two separate seasons in a different single-seater racing championship. Think Indycar or Formula 2.

And, you also need to rack up 40 points in a table devised by formula one. You get those based on where you finish in any other racing championship.

For example, a first place finish in Indycar gets you all 40 points, while first place in a NASCAR Cup Series gets you 15.

You have three years to rack up the necessary points.

