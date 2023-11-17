Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

What does it take to become an F1 driver? Here’s what to know

Want to become an F1 driver like those racing in the Las Vegas Grand Prix? Here's what you need to know.
By Alec Newboles
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - So you want to drive an F1 car like the Afla Romeo on display at Wynn Las Vegas?

In order to do that, you’ll need what’s called a Super License from the FIA, which regulates the sport.

In one way, it’s similar to getting a regular driver’s license, as you need to pass a knowledge test on the rules and regulations of Formula 1.

In addition, you have to complete 80% of two separate seasons in a different single-seater racing championship. Think Indycar or Formula 2.

And, you also need to rack up 40 points in a table devised by formula one. You get those based on where you finish in any other racing championship.

For example, a first place finish in Indycar gets you all 40 points, while first place in a NASCAR Cup Series gets you 15.

You have three years to rack up the necessary points.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
Battista's Hole in the Wall in Las Vegas has seen reduced business due to F1 construction
‘At least 100 cancellations every night’: Beloved restaurant impacted by F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix road work
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the...
‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

Mario Andretti talks competing in F1 Caesars Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas
Mario Andretti talks competing in F1 Caesars Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas
What does it take to become an F1 driver? Here's what to know
What does it take to become an F1 driver? Here's what to know
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix off to rough start, as Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix off to rough start, as Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends