Resident shares concerns after apartment turns lot into paid F1 parking

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some residents at the Harmon at 370 apartments near the Las Vegas Strip are feeling left in the dust this Formula One weekend, as half their gated parking lot has been turned into paid parking for the event, charging $40 a day.

“The apartment complex is pretty big, and that’s why there are two separate sections, so yeah, moving everyone to one side, we are going to probably end up running out of parking,” said resident Alicia Enriquez.

Residents now have to show their IDs to get into the east gated lot, and there’s no free visitor parking as there typically is.

“We have an empty parking lot outside of the gate over here, that, that’s understandable, use that for whatever you want, it’s outside of our gate,” said Enriquez. “But how are you going to kick us out of our home and property, and then charge us on top of it just to park by our house?”

Enriquez said residents were told to move their cars out of the west lot just two days before the parking changes went into effect on Wednesday. She said this led to some cars being towed and people being forced to walk farther to their units.

“There’s about 10 people that I’ve talked to in different units that have either had their cars towed or that have the same issue with not being able to walk very far,” said Enriquez.

On top of these issues, Enriquez said some residents also have safety concerns about letting strangers pay to park in the gated complex.

“You’re letting these random strangers into our house, basically,” she said. “Who’s to say that one of our kids doesn’t get snatched by someone we don’t even know, someone that is let in by Formula One?”

FOX5 left a message with the property manager regarding these residents’ concerns, but we are still waiting for a response.

