‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first free practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix comes to a screeching halt on the Strip Thursday night, according to Formula 1 and FIA officials.

A red flag was thrown out after a loose drain cover caused damage to F1 driver Carlos Sainz’s car. The Ferrari team was seen covering the car and pushed it manually back to the pits.

The situation on the track ultimately ended the inaugural first practice, according to F1 officials.

F1 has cancelled the first practice session of the first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix due to a loose drain cover 😳 pic.twitter.com/hLcP1VHfED — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 17, 2023

ESPN posted a picture of the road damage on X. It shows the drain hole in the road completely open.

Another practice session is scheduled for midnight. It is unclear if F1 will resume to a hot track.

This is a developing story.

