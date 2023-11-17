Las Vegas police say man injured in shooting Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred near the 4000 block of University Center Drive.

Arriving officers located a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. However, police said his condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.