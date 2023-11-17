Las Vegas police officer arrested for child abuse, assault

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that one of its officers has been arrested on four felony charges.

In a media release, LVMPD said that Officer Joseph Ortega was booked into the Clark County Detention Center today. He is facing two counts of child abuse or neglect and two counts of assault domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon.

Joseph Ortega was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for multiple felony charges. pic.twitter.com/ce8HxMzlYM — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 17, 2023

Ortega has been with the department since 2017. He is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Northwest Area Command.

The release said that Ortega will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay. He has a preliminary hearing in Clark County Justice Court scheduled for December 21.

