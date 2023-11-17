Gordon Ramsay Burger to open 2nd Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fan-favorite restaurant is set to open another Las Vegas location.

According to a news release, Gordon Ramsay Burger will debut a second location next summer at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

The opening of the restaurant will follow the eatery’s first Las Vegas location, which opened at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in December 2012.

The company said the new location will mark Chef Gordan Ramsay’s seventh restaurant at Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resorts.

“We are incredibly fortunate to celebrate the popularity of Burger inside Planet Hollywood,” said Gordon Ramsay. “So much, in fact, that we expanded the space a few years ago to meet the demand and accommodate more guests. Now, to add another location inside one of the most iconic resorts in Las Vegas is truly a dream come true.”

According to the release, Gordon Ramsay Burger at Flamingo will occupy the former Bird Bar space along Las Vegas Boulevard.

