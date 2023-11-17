Surprise Squad
Four suspects in teen’s beating death set to appear in court as adults

Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four teen suspects in the beating death of a Rancho High School student are being charged as adults and will make their initial appearance in Clark County Justice Court on November 17.

On November 14, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a media conference to announce that it had arrested eight suspects on charges of open murder in the death of Jonathan Lewis, 17. Dontral Beaver, Damien Hernandez, Treavion Randolph and Gianni Robinson are each facing one charge of open murder.

Parents express safety concerns after Las Vegas teen beaten to death by group of juveniles

Four younger suspects are being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center and they already appeared in Juvenile Court. On Wednesday, police announced that they are looking for two additional “persons of interest” in the case and provided photographs of them.

LVMPD officers responded to a battery call at Searles Ave. and 21st St. near Rancho High School on November 1 and found a student who was “battered and bleeding from the head.” Lewis was taken to a nearby hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries” and was placed on life support before his death.

