Forecast Outlook - 11/17/23

An area of low pressure off the coast of California right now moves in late Friday. Some scattered showers pick up again early Saturday morning around Southern Nevada.

For F1, Friday night will be the best chance for a few isolated showers. Most of the rain on Saturday is expected during the day with drier weather Saturday night for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at 10 p.m.

Sunday and Monday are trending dry into early next week with a north breeze making a return.

The Thanksgiving holiday is look dry with temperatures in the mid-60s.

