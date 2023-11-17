‘Dads in Schools’ gets requests for volunteers at more Clark County Schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Volunteer group “Dads In Schools” has had numerous requests for help at different CCSD schools after the tragic death of a 17-year-old student from Rancho High School.

Dads in Schools is known for their volunteer work across 146 schools in Clark County, patrolling and monitoring crowds of students to ensure safety and parental supervision. The volunteer program is not at Rancho High School yet.

“We are being asked on a daily basis multiple times, ‘please protect my student,’” Pastor Troy Martinez said. “It’s up to the individual principal and each school,” he said. He preemptively reached out to Rancho High School after parents requested help.

Pastor Troy Martinez said he spoke to the father of Jonathan Lewis after the teenager passed away from his injuries. Police said at least ten students were involved in the off-campus fight leading to his death.

“Our primary mission is to have a presence at a school to keep violence from ever happening. But should violence happen, we are there to comfort and strengthen that family and to continue to explore ways to prevent this from ever happening to another student,” Martinez said. Martinez said it is more important than ever for parents to discuss the consequences of violence, and to be present in their children’s lives and schools.

“Parents are asking me how they can prevent this from happening to their child? The answer is simple. Be a part of that child’s life, even if it means being on campus,” Martinez said. “The reality is it’s going to take the community itself to be part of the solution,” he said.

Martinez said he would love one additional parent to assist at each of the 146 schools where “Dads in Schools” has volunteers. Click here for more information: Dads in Schools

