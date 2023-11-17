Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy says he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Cincinnati Bengals and NFL.

Portnoy posted a screenshot around 7:30 p.m. Thursday of a $120,000 bet he placed on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread against the Baltimore Ravens.

Just a few hours later, star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with an injury to his right wrist.

The injury caught the spotlight not just for what it meant to the Bengals’ season, but also because of the possibility Cincinnati knew Burrow might have been injured before the game.

The Bengals tweeted out a photo on Wednesday of Burrow walking off the team plane. In the photo, you can see a wrap around his right wrist. The Bengals tweet was later deleted. Some on social media have claimed it was an iPad glove on his wrist rather.

With ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the NFL is now investigating the Bengals to determine if Cincinnati violated the league’s injury report policy, Portnoy wrote on X that he is filing a class action lawsuit against the franchise.

“There is no shot I put 100k hard earned dollars on the Bengals if I knew Joe Burrow was injured going into the game,” Portnoy wrote.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
Battista's Hole in the Wall in Las Vegas has seen reduced business due to F1 construction
‘At least 100 cancellations every night’: Beloved restaurant impacted by F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix road work
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the...
‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

Mario Andretti talks competing in F1 Caesars Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas
Mario Andretti talks competing in F1 Caesars Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas
What does it take to become an F1 driver? Here's what to know
What does it take to become an F1 driver? Here’s what to know
What does it take to become an F1 driver? Here's what to know
What does it take to become an F1 driver? Here's what to know
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix off to rough start, as Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix off to rough start, as Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends