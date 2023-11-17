Barricade situation in Summerlin area of Las Vegas
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:45 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a barricade situation in Summerlin.
Metro say there is a domestic disturbance in the 9600 block of Trailwood Drive near Village Center Drive.
Police got the call around 6:45 p.m. and are currently trying to talk to an individual who is refusing to exit a car.
SWAT and other police units are on the scene.
FOX5 will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
