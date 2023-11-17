Surprise Squad
Barricade situation in Summerlin area of Las Vegas

Las Vegas police working barricade involving person in a car in Summerlin.
Las Vegas police working barricade involving person in a car in Summerlin.(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:45 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a barricade situation in Summerlin.

Metro say there is a domestic disturbance in the 9600 block of Trailwood Drive near Village Center Drive.

Police got the call around 6:45 p.m. and are currently trying to talk to an individual who is refusing to exit a car.

SWAT and other police units are on the scene.

FOX5 will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

