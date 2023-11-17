6 Las Vegas spots named to OpenTable’s ‘Top 100 Restaurants for 2023′

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - OpenTable has released its annual list of the top restaurants in the country for the year.

According to the list, six spots in the Las Vegas Valley earned a mention on the website’s list.

According to OpenTable, the list was “culled from over 12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews.”

The six restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley that made the list were:

To see the full list, visit: https://www.opentable.com/blog/top-100-restaurants-america-2023/.

