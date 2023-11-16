Surprise Squad
Workers at some Las Vegas Starbucks locations join nationwide strike Thursday

Starbucks generic
Starbucks generic(Arizona's Family)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the day of the company’s popular Red Cup Day, workers at some Las Vegas Valley Starbucks locations walked off the job as part of a nationwide strike.

According to a news release from Starbucks Workers United, Thursday’s nationwide event is dubbed “Red Cup Rebellion.”

The group said the event’s demand “the coffee giant stop illegally refusing to bargain with baristas over staffing, scheduling and other issues.”

Thursday’s coast-to-coast gatherings fall on Red Cup Day, an annual event in which the company hands out tens of thousands of free reusable cups. The union says Red Cup Day is one of its busiest customer traffic days of the year.

“Historically across the country, Red Cup Day is always stressful on partners. For years, we have dealt with huge transactions, multiple group orders, coffee travelers left and right, 3rd place safety issues, and more. All while still having to smile through it all. Partners have come and gone, but we worry even for those partners who have never worked on a day so chaotic. It’s the partners’ turn to hold the reigns of their stores, and Starbucks needs to meet at the table to work with us as fellow partners.” said Zarian Pouncy, 9-year Barista, Meika Mais, 5-year former Shift Supervisor and Schelah Myrtil, 4-year Former Barista.

“As part of the strike, workers will demand Starbucks turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days, which company executives are scheduling with increasing frequency,” Starbucks Workers United said.

According to the union, workers at two locations, 122 E. Clark Avenue and 1772 S. Rainbow Boulevard, held picket lines on Thursday morning. Employees at a third valley location, 2001 E. Lake Mead Boulevard, were on strike Thursday but were not picketing, the release said.

