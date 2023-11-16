Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Over 8,000 wildfire survivors received help from Maui fund, ‘The Rock’ says

Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims(People's Fund of Maui)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM PST|Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “People’s Fund of Maui” — a fund organized by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Oprah Winfrey Dwayne — has helped over 8,000 survivors since the fires.

That’s according to Johnson who gave the update on NBC’s Tonight Show earlier this week.

“These are my people, my Polynesian people, our American people,” Johnson said. “And now for months, we’ve been able to help out over 8,000 survivors.”

Johnson and Winfrey started the fund with $10 million of their own money and have since received about 20,000 additional donations.

A few weeks ago they said the fund had paid out about $19 million.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
F1 track Las Vegas
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first-ever F1 practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
Battista's Hole in the Wall in Las Vegas has seen reduced business due to F1 construction
‘At least 100 cancellations every night’: Beloved restaurant impacted by F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix road work
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the...
‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Judge orders Las Vegas high schoolers held on no bail in classmate’s deadly beating
Henderson police will hire retired officers to help with shortage
Henderson police will hire retired officers to help with shortage
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
From F1 right into Thanksgiving week: Harry Reid International Airport offers travel tips
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say man injured in shooting Friday morning
3 minors in beating death of Las Vegas teen appear in court Friday morning
3 minors in beating death of Las Vegas teen appear in court Friday morning