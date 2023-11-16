More riders but still no congestion on Monorail as many Strip employees breeze to work

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More Strip employees took advantage of day two of nonstop Monorail service to work from the Las Vegas Convention Center as F1 closes down streets during “hot track” hours. FOX5 crews noted about two or three times as many cars parked in designated lots at the Convention Center than there were Tuesday, when the 24/7 service began.

The increased ridership has not translated into long lines at the Monorail platform, though. Partly because of that, most Strip workers who talked with FOX5 say they’re happy with how the service is going. On top of that, they remarked that traffic on the way into the Convention Center was much less than they anticipated, with some getting to work more than an hour early.

The positive appraisal is not shared by everyone, though. A recently hired Caesars employee told FOX5 he did not get a Monorail pass through work, and could not find where to get one the day of.

Another Caesars employee says he also did not get a Monorail pass nor a parking pass for the Convention Center.

“We were told by management that we would be getting passes handed out toward us,” Chris Acosta, a busser at the Yard House at The Linq, told FOX5 Wednesday. “They told us just to come to the Monorail just after 5:00 when the streets close. After that, it was just straight up nothing from that. Nothing else came from that. I’m just kind of left here.”

Acosta said he’d have to buy the Monorail ticket himself.

“I’m going to try and get it compensated by the managers, but I’m hoping I’m not going to be losing out on too much,” he said. “I’m going to be about an hour and a half late to work.”

In the case of overflow crowds, the Convention Center has commissioned several buses that can shuttle people to and from the Strip for work. FOX5 did not witness those buses Wednesday since no overflow management was needed.

