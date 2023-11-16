Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

More riders but still no congestion on Monorail as many Strip employees breeze to work

A Las Vegas Monorail train passes by the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, August 18, 2023,...
A Las Vegas Monorail train passes by the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, August 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Sam Morris, LVCVA Archive | LVCVA Archive)
By Mike Allen
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More Strip employees took advantage of day two of nonstop Monorail service to work from the Las Vegas Convention Center as F1 closes down streets during “hot track” hours. FOX5 crews noted about two or three times as many cars parked in designated lots at the Convention Center than there were Tuesday, when the 24/7 service began.

The increased ridership has not translated into long lines at the Monorail platform, though. Partly because of that, most Strip workers who talked with FOX5 say they’re happy with how the service is going. On top of that, they remarked that traffic on the way into the Convention Center was much less than they anticipated, with some getting to work more than an hour early.

The positive appraisal is not shared by everyone, though. A recently hired Caesars employee told FOX5 he did not get a Monorail pass through work, and could not find where to get one the day of.

Another Caesars employee says he also did not get a Monorail pass nor a parking pass for the Convention Center.

“We were told by management that we would be getting passes handed out toward us,” Chris Acosta, a busser at the Yard House at The Linq, told FOX5 Wednesday. “They told us just to come to the Monorail just after 5:00 when the streets close. After that, it was just straight up nothing from that. Nothing else came from that. I’m just kind of left here.”

Acosta said he’d have to buy the Monorail ticket himself.

“I’m going to try and get it compensated by the managers, but I’m hoping I’m not going to be losing out on too much,” he said. “I’m going to be about an hour and a half late to work.”

In the case of overflow crowds, the Convention Center has commissioned several buses that can shuttle people to and from the Strip for work. FOX5 did not witness those buses Wednesday since no overflow management was needed.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Father calls for justice after beating death of Las Vegas teen
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start

Latest News

Many need to park at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Strip employees relying on monorail to get to work
FOX5 takes a look as a patch of dirt is transformed into an F1 hub.
A drone tour of the evolution of the F! pit building in Las Vegas
They look to keep up their momentum after starting 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
The Raiders hit the practice field for the first time this week
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday announced they are asking for the...
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 ‘persons of interest’ in teen’s beating death