Las Vegas police respond to armed man wielding knife in residential barricade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police were called on Wednesday afternoon after an armed suspect was reported running around with a knife.

According to a preliminary report, police were called to the 8300 block of Grand Pacific Drive at approximately 2:47 p.m. Police said that the suspect chased a car before running into a house.

Metro police surrounded the house and attempted to get the subject to come out.

This is a developing story and it will be updated if more information becomes available.

