Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police respond to armed man wielding knife in residential barricade

Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police were called on Wednesday afternoon after an armed suspect was reported running around with a knife.

According to a preliminary report, police were called to the 8300 block of Grand Pacific Drive at approximately 2:47 p.m. Police said that the suspect chased a car before running into a house.

Metro police surrounded the house and attempted to get the subject to come out.

This is a developing story and it will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Father calls for justice after beating death of Las Vegas teen
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

Sphere Entertainment Co. announced on Wednesday that content for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix will...
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real-time pole position, driver helmets on Exosphere
Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
City of Las Vegas passes measure to keep repeat criminals out of certain tourist areas
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating apparent deadly stabbing
The general manager of the Stage Door casino near the LINQ says regulars have stopped coming.
F1 having adverse effect on some Las Vegas businesses