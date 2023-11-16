Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police investigating apparent deadly stabbing

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a man who appeared unhoused was found in a pool of blood with a deadly stab wound on Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers from the Downtown Command responded to a call of a suspicious person at approximately 3:35 p.m. Officers arrived on the 800 block of Searles Ave. and found a man who appeared to be unresponsive on the sidewalk on the south side of the street.

LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson provided more details on the investigation during an evening media briefing. He said that the man appeared unhoused due to his clothing and he was discovered with “a large pool of blood around him.” Adding more detail, he explained that the victim was a white male believed to be in his 30s-40s, and that the blood was found around his head and upper torso.

Officers provided medical attention and confirmed that he was unresponsive. They also found that he had suffered an apparent stab wound.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead. LVMPD Homicide then took over the investigation, which is ongoing. Lt. Johansson said that there were no witnesses to actions before the apparent stabbing. He encouraged anyone in the area at approximately 3:30 p.m. to report anything they may have seen on the south sidewalk of Searles Ave.

“I think the complexion of this investigation will transform dramatically in the next few hours as we continue to canvas the area and look for video surveillance,” he noted. He added that investigators currently have no leads and no suspects.

Johansson was asked if there was any possible connection to Rancho High School, which is located less than a mile away and was the site of a deadly beating on November 1.

He said that there was “no indication” that the victim’s death had any connection to the school.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Father calls for justice after beating death of Las Vegas teen
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

Sphere Entertainment Co. announced on Wednesday that content for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix will...
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real-time pole position, driver helmets on Exosphere
Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
City of Las Vegas passes measure to keep repeat criminals out of certain tourist areas
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Las Vegas police respond to armed man wielding knife in residential barricade
The general manager of the Stage Door casino near the LINQ says regulars have stopped coming.
F1 having adverse effect on some Las Vegas businesses