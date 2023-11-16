Surprise Squad
Lake Mead discusses approved low water plans

The goal is to maintain recreational motorboat access in the event water levels decline to 950 feet.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service (NPS) issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) on the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sustainable Low Water Access Plan after completing an Environmental Assessment.

According to a media release, the purpose of the plan is to “provide updated strategic direction for the future of motorized boat launching and related commercial services at five key Lake Mead NRA locations, along with facility and infrastructure needs and related implementation actions at these locations.” The release noted that the goal is to maintain recreational motorboat access in the event water declines to 950 feet.

The plan focuses on maintaining visitor services, marinas, and launch ramps at Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay Marina, Echo Bay, Temple Bar Marina and South Cove. The FONSI provides documentation on the decision to implement the selected alternative from the EA, as well as a finding that “no significant adverse impacts will occur from implementation in the project areas.”

The selected alternative describes the current management of the marinas and launch ramps within the project area. It also provides future management direction on actions that have not yet been implemented.

NPS said that it will provide a mixture of recreational opportunities, including motorized and nonmotorized lake access, at targeted sites to the degree financially feasible and cost-effective. NPS staff will maintain concessioner-operated marinas and improve launching access at Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay, and Temple Bar.

At Echo Bay and South Cove, NPS staff will maintain primitive visitor access to the extent feasible. The selected alternative will prioritize investments that ensure continued diversity of access and opportunities, including providing “a range of experiences.”

More information about the approved Sustainable Low Water Access Plan and prior public review is available on the project website.

