Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Is that a unicorn? ‘Mysterious creature’ spotted in Arizona during full moon

Park officials shared these images of the "unicorn" on Facebook.
Park officials shared these images of the "unicorn" on Facebook.(Petrified Forest National Park)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s certainly something National Park Service rangers don’t see every day. At least, not at first glance.

Trail cameras at the Petrified Forest National Park in eastern Arizona caught a pretty unique sighting during last month’s full moon. A young male elk was spotted gazing at the moon and then at the camera before taking off into the night.

And you might have noticed the elk resembles the mythical unicorn. Park rangers say that young male elk first grow “spikes,” which are little single beams with no forks or tines like adult elk. Typically, the animals shed these antlers during the late winter or early spring as they get older, but environmental and health factors can make them lose their antlers early.

“With the next full moon occurring on November 27th, we’ll be sure to watch for… Pegasuses?! Pegasi?!,” park officials joked on Facebook.

Whatever it is, it’s all the more magical in one of Arizona’s treasured national parks. We’ll certainly keep our eye for reindeer in the night sky in December.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 persons of interest in teen’s beating death
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 ‘persons of interest’ in teen’s beating death
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real time pole positions on Exosphere
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real-time pole position, driver helmets on Exosphere

Latest News

Octavio Arredondo
Las Vegas man arrested after allegedly firing gun into group of juveniles
lake mead
Lake Mead discusses approved low water plans
Starbucks generic
Workers at some Las Vegas Starbucks locations join nationwide strike Thursday
Classroom generic
Graduation rate at Las Vegas Valley schools increases for 2nd year in a row, CCSD says
MLB owners on Wednesday unanimously approved the A’s relocation to Las Vegas.
MLB owners unanimously approve A’s relocation to Las Vegas