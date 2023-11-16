Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

‘I don’t like it at all’: Max Verstappen calls F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘99% show, 1% sport’

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, heads to a media interview ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas.(Nick Didlick | AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
By CNN and George Ramsay
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) — As Las Vegas gears up to stage its first Formula One Grand Prix in more than 40 years, three-time world champion Max Verstappen appears unenthused by the prospect of racing in the glitzy host city.

Kylie Minogue, Journey and John Legend were among those who performed at the event’s opening ceremony on Wednesday, surrounded by bright lights, fireworks and an enormous F1 logo.

Step into the race paddock and you might also encounter several people dressed as Elvis, a “no money” casino, and even a wedding chapel, as well as the team’s names illuminated in neon lights.

But Red Bull driver Verstappen, who wrapped up his most recent world title last month, isn’t particularly enamored by the theater atmosphere on display in Las Vegas.

“I think it is 99% show, 1% sport,” Verstappen told reporters on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “They [Formula One] still make money if I like it or not, so it is not up to me.

“But I’m not going to fake it. I always voice my opinion in positive things, in negative things, that’s just how I am. It’s not really my thing. Some people like a show, I don’t like it at all.”

CNN has contacted F1 regarding Verstappen’s comments.

This is the first time since 1982 that Las Vegas has hosted a stop on the F1 calendar, and Saturday’s race will be held on a temporary street circuit taking place in the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Not all the drivers, who were introduced to the crowd via ascending and descending platforms during the opening ceremony, necessarily shared Verstappen’s view.

“I think there is room to do both [show and racing] and I hope we can do that this weekend,” Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc told Sky Sports.

“Of course, there has been a lot of show already with the opening ceremony. It’s a beautiful sport, but you also need to attract new people to this beautiful sport.”

RELATED:
WATCH: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
‘At least 100 cancellations every night’: Beloved restaurant impacted by F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix road work
Need to get around Strip during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix? Plan for road closures and walking

Meanwhile, fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said that he has had a “fun week” having had the opportunity to play – and win – a golf event alongside PGA Tour star Justin Thomas earlier in the week, even though he later broke the winners’ trophy while celebrating.

The race will get underway on Saturday at 10 p.m. local time (1 a.m. Eastern Time), taking in 50 laps of the 3.8-mile street circuit, ahead of which there will be practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

“I guess it feels a little bit different, a night race and a lot of glamor and all of this stuff,” said McLaren’s Lando Norris, “but inside, it’s just another race weekend.”

Verstappen has dominated this season, winning 17 of the 20 races so far and sealing the world title weeks before the end of the season.

Behind him in the standings are Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who is still looking for his first win this year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real time pole positions on Exosphere
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real-time pole position, driver helmets on Exosphere
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 persons of interest in teen’s beating death
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 ‘persons of interest’ in teen’s beating death

Latest News

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, of Australia, left, and McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain,...
F1 roars into Las Vegas with parties, concerts, celebrities and, eventually, an actual race
Pedestrians take an escalator along the Las Vegas Strip beside rigging and fencing installed...
Column: F1 has gone all-in on America with Las Vegas race. It’s no sure bet
A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
MLB owners unanimously approve A’s relocation to Las Vegas
FOX5 Experts: LVMPD discusses safety ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
FOX5 Experts: LVMPD discusses safety ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix