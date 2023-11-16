Graduation rate at Las Vegas Valley schools increases for 2nd year in a row, CCSD says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Graduation rates at Las Vegas Valley schools increased for the second year in a row, the Clark County School District says.

According to CCSD, the graduation rate for the class of 2023 increased to 81.5 percent, with 21,675 students earning their diplomas.

CCSD said that data compiled by the Nevada Department of Education indicates that the graduation rate was above the statewide rate and increased from 81.3% for the class of 2022.

“Student performance improves when systems of instruction align to research-based curriculum and support. With a focus on our students, our educators, administrators, and staff all contribute to improving results. I am proud of the performance reflected in these numbers,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “As we rebound, we remain committed to addressing pandemic-related impacts on our students so their futures are as bright as the generations before them. We will continue the implementation of systems that did not exist previously to ensure continued student progress and academic success.”

CCSD says it saw year-over-year rate increases for historically underserved students, including African American students, students who are eligible for special education and English Language Learner groups. The district said in a news release that career and technical education (CTE) students demonstrated a graduation rate of 96.46%.

CCSD also noted that 5,960 students graduated with a College and Career Readiness Diploma in 2023, which is up from 4,194 graduates with the same diploma in the class of 2019.

According to the news release, 21 CCSD high schools posted a graduation rate over 95%, with seven schools achieving a 100% graduation rate:

Advanced Technologies Academy



Burk Horizon Southwest



College of Southern Nevada East



College of Southern Nevada South



College of Southern Nevada West



East Career and Technical Academy



Mission High School



