Forecast Outlook - 11/16 /23

Thursday is trending drier with a partly cloudy forecast as Formula 1 kicks off Thursday night. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s for F1 Thursday.

Scattered showers pick up again later Friday and Saturday around Southern Nevada. For F1, both Friday and Saturday nights will have a slight chance of showers.

Most of the rain on Saturday is expected during the day with fewer showers Saturday night for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday are trending dry into early next week with the breeze making a return.

