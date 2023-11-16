Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook - 11/16/23

Scattered Showers Return Friday/Saturday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday is trending drier with a partly cloudy forecast as Formula 1 kicks off Thursday night. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s for F1 Thursday.

Scattered showers pick up again later Friday and Saturday around Southern Nevada. For F1, both Friday and Saturday nights will have a slight chance of showers.

Most of the rain on Saturday is expected during the day with fewer showers Saturday night for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday are trending dry into early next week with the breeze making a return.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real time pole positions on Exosphere
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real-time pole position, driver helmets on Exosphere
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 persons of interest in teen’s beating death
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 ‘persons of interest’ in teen’s beating death

Latest News

Thursday, Nov. 16, Las Vegas AM weather update
November 15, 2023
Wednesday, November 15 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 11/16 /23
Wednesday, Nov. 15, Las Vegas AM weather update