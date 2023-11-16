Surprise Squad
Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise

51% of workers think asking a manager directly for a raise is the best approach
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — The average American worker hasn’t received a raise at their current job in the last three years, according to a recent survey by OnePoll.

Andres Lares, managing partner with the Shapiro Negotiations Institute, said it never hurts to ask for a raise, as long the request is worded nicely and is a reasonable expectation of market value.

“Because that will change the way you approach it, right? Well, you might have done two years ago very aggressively kind of looking for jobs, leverage and then asking for a big, big raise,” Lares explained. “You probably want to take a softer approach, but at the same time, you can’t ever always wait for the kind of the perfect moment because that movement may never come.”

Lares said there is more pressure right now on companies to cut costs. Even so, he recommended preparation, practice and confidence during the request.

“You get to know your value of what you bring to the table. I think that’s where the comparables come in. And I think that’s where thinking about the past comes in – specific examples of what you’ve done and then most importantly, kind of specific examples as much as you can of what you’re going to be able to do, right,” Lares pointed out. “The value that you bring to the table that you’ve been able to increase efficiency or, you know, all the potential, the revenue you’ve brought if you’re a salesperson.”

He said it’s not always about pay – be open to other options like a new title, expenses for commuting or more paid time off.

