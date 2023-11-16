Surprise Squad
Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire, officials say

Officials in Louisiana said a father tried to rescue his 4-year-old daughter in a house fire but was unable to save her. (Source: KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHURCH POINT, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – Officials in Louisiana said a father tried to rescue his 4-year-old daughter in a house fire but was unable to save her.

The fire happened Sunday morning at a mobile home in Church Point.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the mother, father and an 8-year-old boy standing outside.

The father was still trying to rescue the 4-year-old girl who was still inside the home.

Sadly, her body was later found in the living room, officials said. Investigators determined that room was where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said they have not ruled out electrical issues or a cigarette as the cause.

The surviving three family members were taken to the hospital.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

