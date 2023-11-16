Surprise Squad
City of Las Vegas passes measure to keep repeat criminals out of certain tourist areas

Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.(FRED MORLEDGE PHOTOFM.COM | Fred Morledge via Fremont Street Experience)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:18 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday, the City of Las Vegas passed a measure similar to one in effect in Clark County that allows a municipal judge to order an offender to stay out of certain areas of the city.

The city says it’s targeting repeat offenders who continually commit misdemeanor crimes inside what’s called an “order out corridor.” The two corridors in the newly approved measure include the Freemont Street Experience and Strat areas. Crimes committed outside the corridors do not apply.

Metro police said that officers have made dozens of arrests around the Strip after Clark County passed its measure more than a year ago. He also said that nuisance and person crimes have dropped in the Strip area.

Gaming groups and some business owners showed up at the City Council meeting Wednesday to support the plan, while the ACLU spoke in opposition.

“This tailored measure will offer additional protections for our homeless population by banning the dealers and predators who are seeking to addict and prey on our most vulnerable neighbors. The most compassionate thing we can do as a community is to help them get help,” said Dave Marlon, the CEO of homeless advocate group Vegas Stronger.

“Your proposal is not only unconstitutionally overbroad, it will likely result in unconstitutional profiling as well as serious violations of the First and 14th Amendments. It is baffling that the city council would want to pass this bill now considering that the Nevada Supreme Court might soon strike down a very similar ordinance,” said ACLU attorney Tia Smith.

City officials say they’re not targeting tourists with criminal records from out of state, but again, those who repeatedly commit crimes within the corridor areas.

The city says felonies are not included because they fall out of the city’s purview and would be adjudicated by District Court. The city plans to review the measure in six months after it goes into effect on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

