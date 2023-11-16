Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations

Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system. (chickfila_valrico/Instagram)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system.

Right now, it’s only available at a few locations, including one near Tampa, Florida.

Customers can request the service through the Chick-fil-A app, but drone delivery is only available during certain hours and only within a certain distance.

There’s no word on whether the cows are operating the drones.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real time pole positions on Exosphere
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real-time pole position, driver helmets on Exosphere
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 persons of interest in teen’s beating death
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying 2 ‘persons of interest’ in teen’s beating death